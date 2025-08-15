Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 4,118 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 125.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

