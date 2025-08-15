Wedbush Cuts Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $7.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $7.70 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GETY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.85 target price (down from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Getty Images Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of GETY opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $744.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.87. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.77 million. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 33,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $58,873.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,044.22. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 80,010 shares of company stock valued at $141,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,385,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Getty Images by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Getty Images by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 698,829 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter valued at $3,553,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

