Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Ball by 72.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 764.9% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

