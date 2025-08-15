Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the sale, the director owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,116. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 162,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,255.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.