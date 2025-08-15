Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.5% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 141,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE UPS opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $103.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.