Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Biogen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Biogen by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.09. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $207.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.74.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

