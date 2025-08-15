Watchman Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.