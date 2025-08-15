Watchman Group Inc. Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 29.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in ResMed by 9.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $284.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.81. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,835. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.83.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

