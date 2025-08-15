Watchman Group Inc. Invests $16.95 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

