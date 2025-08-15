Watchman Group Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for approximately 1.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $688,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCO stock opened at $483.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.46. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.98 and a 52 week high of $549.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

