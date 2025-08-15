Watchman Group Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,865,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 825,509 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $231,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $458.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.