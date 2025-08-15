Watchman Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $158.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $158.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

