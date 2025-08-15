Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $267.70 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.01 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,668.20. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,120 shares of company stock worth $7,192,416. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

