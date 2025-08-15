Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coleford Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,486,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $100.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $805.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,334 shares of company stock valued at $13,913,350. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

