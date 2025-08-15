Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,334 shares of company stock valued at $13,913,350 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.