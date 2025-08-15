Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,524 Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Fluor by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluor by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Fluor by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Fluor Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. KeyCorp lowered Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fluor

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.