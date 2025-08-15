Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 828,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $22,624,301.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,463,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,857,180.90. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SARO opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.17. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

