Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the sale, the director owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

