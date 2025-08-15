Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 758,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,732,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,056,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,870,000 after purchasing an additional 190,955 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the first quarter valued at $13,756,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1,688.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,312 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 174,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Price Performance

PAC stock opened at $244.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.04. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $156.48 and a 12-month high of $251.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $584.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $4.4656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $4.32. This represents a dividend yield of 350.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

