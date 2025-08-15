Virtu Financial LLC Has $378,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 481.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,650 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period.

NYSE HIO opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a yield of 1,070.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,167 shares of company stock worth $71,768.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

