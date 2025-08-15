Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,592 Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Separately, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.18. Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $89.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

