Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,337 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 934,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,435,000 after purchasing an additional 81,397 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,910,000 after purchasing an additional 279,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 457,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Novanta Stock Down 5.4%

NOVT opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $186.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

