Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 24,154 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Insider Activity

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,693.84. This trade represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,001 shares of company stock worth $996,958. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

