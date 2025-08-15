Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 342.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,705 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.17% of Vir Biotechnology worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,875.88. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $109,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,276,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,191.09. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,582 shares of company stock worth $294,930. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

