Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,599 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 398.16 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

