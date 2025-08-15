Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 30,755 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,393 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 649,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 212,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,452,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $131.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

