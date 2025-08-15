Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 47,756 Shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,756 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.17% of Acushnet worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 96.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $62,505,297.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $84.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOLF

Acushnet Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.