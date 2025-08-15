Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 27,163 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $111.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

