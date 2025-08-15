VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 501 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $132,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,767 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,871.50. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $266.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.62 and a 1 year high of $310.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

