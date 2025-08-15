VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,532,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after purchasing an additional 324,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,435,000. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 224,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 206,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,000.

Shares of BIZD opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

