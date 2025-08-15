UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,197,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,721,912,000 after purchasing an additional 839,002 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 380,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $271.79 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $246.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.47.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.52.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.