United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.3% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

