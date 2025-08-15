Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

