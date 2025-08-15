UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

