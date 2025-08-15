Truist Financial Cuts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $34.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -104.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $812,761.88. This represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust



NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

