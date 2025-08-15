Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 155 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Accenture by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after buying an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,513,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,994,922,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,582,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,667,393,000 after buying an additional 732,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,111,378,000 after buying an additional 228,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $246.07 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $236.67 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.52.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.21.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

