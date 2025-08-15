Trivium Point Advisory LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 617.1% in the 1st quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,924,200. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock worth $5,713,973. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $850.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $970.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $937.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

