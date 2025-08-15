Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

