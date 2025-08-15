Trivium Point Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 40.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $955.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $901.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.37. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $959.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,038,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

