Trivium Point Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

