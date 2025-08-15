Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys 557 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $5,259,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

