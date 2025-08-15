Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Director John W. Randall Sells 12,000 Shares

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) Director John W. Randall sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000. This trade represents a 75.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trio Petroleum Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEAMERICAN TPET opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -5.30.

Institutional Trading of Trio Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.40% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

