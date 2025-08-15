Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 219.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $65,714,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 46,222.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,132,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,598 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,884,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,856 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $20,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Zai Lab Stock Down 2.0%

ZLAB opened at $34.93 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $139,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $575,041.08. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $492,745.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,231.02. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,249 shares of company stock worth $7,586,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.