Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 67,580 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 279.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,580 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 40.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,019,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 581,308 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,900,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 874,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.