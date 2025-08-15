Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 147.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.85.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

