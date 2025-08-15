Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $330.00 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $279.08 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

