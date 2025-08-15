Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 89 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average of $114.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

