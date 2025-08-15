TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $210.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $191.30 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average is $161.58.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,736. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561. 61.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TKO Group by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after buying an additional 394,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in TKO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

