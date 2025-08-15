The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.