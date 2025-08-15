The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,695,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Walt Disney worth $759,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

